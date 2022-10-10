Pilot Club of Muscatine visits Riding for Success, gives funding of $2,500

MUSCATINE – Last week, on Thursday, October 6, members of the Pilot Club of Muscatine met at the Muscatine Ag Center to meet with co-founder Jenny Paetz and her team at Riding for Success.

Riding for Success, a local non-profit focused on providing therapeutic riding for children and adults with special needs, one of a number of local organizations that are receiving financial support from the Muscatine Pilot Club this year. This year, the club awarded Riding for Success with $2,500.

When speaking of the relationship that the two groups have, local Pilot Club member Tammy Ales said, “One of the mission statements for Pilot Club is creating positive change in the communities we live in. Another big area for Pilot Club is supporting people and groups with brain injuries. We know that not every rider who participates in Riding for Success has a brain injury, but it does serve kids with multiple disabilities – which could include traumatic brain injuries.”

Knowing this, the Muscatine Pilot Club has made the effort to support the Riding for Success several times in the past through financial means. For this particular instance, the money being given to the program will be put towards funding what are called “sentry needs”.

“When the kids come and they ride, they go through various stations around the arena and they do different sentry activities while on horseback to promote better core strength and balance among other things,” Ales explained.

Some of the recent students enrolled into the program, however, are those who are either blind or have low vision. As such, Paetz wanted to make sure that she had the necessary equipment within the arena that could then help guide these students during their rides, such as lights and speakers to play sound or music.

“So she needed some funds just for those. I’m not quite sure what all she’ll purchase, but I do know that she’s looking forward to doing that,” Ales continued.

Ales added that she and her fellow Pilot Club members hope to continue supporting the team at Riding for Success in the future. She also noted that one of Paetz’s goals is to one day purchase a lift that can be used for kids who may have physical disabilities that prevent them from getting onto a horse.

“We want to make sure that we can help support that goal and that we keep helping them so that people with disabilities can have better experiences. If we can help in any way, that’s what we’d like to do,” Ales said.

Pilot Club of Muscatine holds numerous fund-raising projects annually to support other local efforts and programs that relate to its mission. To learn more about Muscatine’s Pilot Club, residents can visit Midwestpilots.net or the Pilot Club of Muscatine Facebook page.