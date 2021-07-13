Pine Creek Grist Mill welcomes guests back to Wildcat Den after 20 months of closure

While she was briefly concerned the mill would be forced to stay closed for another year, Shoppa received official permission in mid-June to reopen it — which she was happy to do. She added that, now that the mill has been opened and cleaned, there have been many groups of visitors.

“It was so exciting to see,” Shoppa said. “The Friends of the Pine Creek Grist Mill was formed to help bring the mill back from the edge of having to be demolished, and so many of those original members are gone now. I couldn’t let the summer go by and not have that mill open again to honor the memory of the people who worked so hard to save it.”

Many chores remain before it’s ready for full operations. Maintenance tasks include lubricating all of the old machinery and clearing out mouse nests in the grain elevators.

“We’re hoping to have (the mill) ready for operation in a couple weeks, but it’s not an easy process,” Shoppa said. “Our volunteers have to crawl into small spaces to lubricate, and we have metal parts that roll against wooden parts, and if there was ever a spark, it would damage the mill. So we have to be careful.”