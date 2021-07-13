Pine Creek Grist Mill welcomes guests back to Wildcat Den after 20 months of closure

MUSCATINE — The Friends of Pine Creek Grist Mill announced last month that after 20 months of being closed, the Pine Creek Grist Mill has resumed its normal visiting hours.
Wildcat Den State Park remained open in 2020, but the mill in the park halted all educational tours and programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Heather Shoppa, who helps run the mill, the volunteer crew was in the middle of preparing to reopen for the season when they began receiving field-trip cancellations.
“When we closed in October 2019 for the season, no one was expecting a pandemic in the next year,” she said, “We have volunteers from the Durant schools and the United Way Day of Caring that come out and help us get the mill cleaned for the spring field trips in May. Generally, we’ll have about 1,000 students come out and visit the mill.”
Once the pandemic ramped up and schools went virtual, officials decided to keep the mill closed on the recommendation of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“Tons of people were showing up to the state park, and I felt bad that the mill wasn’t open," Shoppa said. "But on the other hand, I have volunteers that have to be really careful, and I would have felt terrible if someone had caught the virus at the mill. So, we followed DNR regulations, and understood why we couldn’t have places like the mill open.”
While she was briefly concerned the mill would be forced to stay closed for another year, Shoppa received official permission in mid-June to reopen it — which she was happy to do. She added that, now that the mill has been opened and cleaned, there have been many groups of visitors.
“It was so exciting to see,” Shoppa said. “The Friends of the Pine Creek Grist Mill was formed to help bring the mill back from the edge of having to be demolished, and so many of those original members are gone now. I couldn’t let the summer go by and not have that mill open again to honor the memory of the people who worked so hard to save it.”
Many chores remain before it’s ready for full operations. Maintenance tasks include lubricating all of the old machinery and clearing out mouse nests in the grain elevators.
“We’re hoping to have (the mill) ready for operation in a couple weeks, but it’s not an easy process,” Shoppa said. “Our volunteers have to crawl into small spaces to lubricate, and we have metal parts that roll against wooden parts, and if there was ever a spark, it would damage the mill. So we have to be careful.”
Guests may have to wait to see the mill in action, but Shoppa said she and her volunteer crew are doing all they can to get the mill ready to be turned on. She recalled how often guests look at the mill with awe when they see it running, and said she’s looking forward to seeing those reactions again.
“We want to make sure people in this area understand how valuable that facility is, not only to us but to the state as a whole, to have that piece of history that demonstrates the march of the American Industrial Revolution and the change in farming practices in this part of Iowa,” Shoppa said.
The Pine Creek Grist Mill is open 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Once all maintenance is complete, the mill will run at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. In the fall, the mill will switch to a weekends-only schedule before closing for the season in mid-October.