Planning and Zoning board has three vacant seats out of seven members

WAPELLO — The zoning of 10 property parcels north of Columbus Junction was changed and several zoning ordinance revisions were approved by the Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission following a public hearing on Tuesday.

In addition to that action, the commission also noted that a recent state legislative change had disqualified one of its members from serving, meaning three seats on the seven-member commission were now vacant.

The zoning change involving the 10 parcels centered around the Thirsty Camel Restaurant and the former (Conesville) Rodeo Grounds. According to the meeting notice and Beacon, the county’s GPS website, seven of the parcels are owned by Steven and Pamela Tomfeld; one parcel is owned by Deece’s Thirsty Camel LLC; one parcel is owned by Linda Murphy; and one parcel is owned by Kevin and Tamara Morgan.

The commission approved changing the properties’ current A-1 Agricultural classification to B-1 Business.

Brian Thye, Louisa County zoning administrator, explained the change would allow the existing commercial businesses on some of the sites to rebuild if they sustained 50% or more damage.

He also stated the other properties could be developed as businesses or could continue to operate as farmland if the owners wished.