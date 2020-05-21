Planning continues for Wapello FFA Pro Rodeo

She also reported the FFA had sent a letter to local sponsors to determine how they wanted to proceed.

“If they are not okay, we can’t afford the rodeo,” she said.

Former FFA advisor Irv Meier said the initial response from the sponsors appeared positive.

“It doesn’t look like we are losing a lot of sponsors,” he told the board.

Boysen, whose wife Jodi operates a local floral and gift shop, said she was continuing to support the rodeo.

“My wife says plan as normal and she is going to keep her same sponsorship. I hope they are all that way and then if the governor says we can’t do it, then we’ll have to do something different,” Boysen said.

Wolfe said another possibility for the rodeo would be to reschedule it to a later date, possibly in September and combining it with homecoming.

“Barnes is willing to work with us on that too. It really depends on what COVID plans to do,” she said, adding that a specialty motorcycle performer had also indicated a willingness to work with the group.

We’ll keep everyone informed, Wolfe and Meier assured the board.