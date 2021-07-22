Pointy End points people to their favorite keepsakes

MUSCATINE — While director of operations and co-owner Josh Sargent acknowledges The Pointy End Picks and Pawn is a pawn shop, he says he only allows customers to pawn items he thinks are cool.

Sitting in the store located at 212 E. Second St., Sargent goes through a variety of channels picking on the very best items to be part of the collection offered in the store. Throughout the two showrooms, the shelves and walls are lined with a variety of collectibles, artworks, vintage products and more modern items, offering something for everyone. By the way, he commented, there are also knives.

“We have more Damascus knives than anyone in Iowa,” he said. “We have forgers from all over the world who help us forge stuff. Everything comes with a handmade leather sheath for your belt.”

He described Damascus knives as “forever knives,” saying they are very strong and hardly ever need sharpening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sargent came on board at the store close to a year ago, taking over operations from his father-in-law. He commented at the time he was unemployed due to the COVID-19 health crisis. He had experience in sales and had always enjoyed thrifting and finding bargains. Once he began working in the store, it clicked. He said he can’t wait to see what the store is like in five years, as he is not going to go anywhere.