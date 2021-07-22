Pointy End points people to their favorite keepsakes

MUSCATINE — While director of operations and co-owner Josh Sargent acknowledges The Pointy End Picks and Pawn is a pawn shop, he says he only allows customers to pawn items he thinks are cool.
Sitting in the store located at 212 E. Second St., Sargent goes through a variety of channels picking on the very best items to be part of the collection offered in the store. Throughout the two showrooms, the shelves and walls are lined with a variety of collectibles, artworks, vintage products and more modern items, offering something for everyone. By the way, he commented, there are also knives.
“We have more Damascus knives than anyone in Iowa,” he said. “We have forgers from all over the world who help us forge stuff. Everything comes with a handmade leather sheath for your belt.”
He described Damascus knives as “forever knives,” saying they are very strong and hardly ever need sharpening.
Sargent came on board at the store close to a year ago, taking over operations from his father-in-law. He commented at the time he was unemployed due to the COVID-19 health crisis. He had experience in sales and had always enjoyed thrifting and finding bargains. Once he began working in the store, it clicked. He said he can’t wait to see what the store is like in five years, as he is not going to go anywhere.
Recently the store began carrying firearm ammunition, which is currently very hard to find. Sargent said that he has some friends who opened a business handloading ammunition during the pandemic. The business had gone from something being done in a garage to a full blown business with over 12 employees. While many ammunition shelves in the area are bare, he said that he can get in most kinds of ammunition in any quantity within a week.
In the future, Sargent hopes to begin a Pokemon card tournament.
“It was another item because of the pandemic that started popping off,” he said. “It’s really hot right now.”
Additionally, he hopes to bring plenty of new items in to complete the showrooms and offer buyers plenty of items to choose from. He likes vintage items and especially items people have grown up with. He commented everyone has an animal they like and he hopes to provide animals for people.
“I find when there is more of the collection, people want a piece of the collection, so I am just wanting to make the collection as full as possible,” he said. “I go to yard sales and garage sales and thrift stores and storage unit sales to find my product. I feel like I have a pretty good eye and it has worked out so far.”