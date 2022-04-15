Police: Extra patrols planned for 'marijuana holiday' on April 20

WAPELLO – Citing that April 20, also known as 4/20, has become known as a “marijuana holiday,” the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Junction Police Department are joining with the Iowa State Patrol to remind motorists drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal.

According to a news release, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, the departments will enact extra enforcement between April 19 and April 22 to combat impaired driving.

Like drunk driving, drug-impaired driving is illegal nationwide. According to NHTSA, between 2009 and 2018 of those drivers killed in crashes and tested for marijuana, the presence of marijuana had nearly doubled. In 2018, 46 percent of drivers killed in crashes and tested for drugs tested positive.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety warns that those who plan to use marijuana have a plan in place and refrain from driving. Passengers should also not ride with an impaired driver.

