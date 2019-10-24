The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
An arrest is merely an accusation. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Warrant
A warrant was issued Wednesday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 155th Street and Kelly Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 61 and Pleasant Prairie Road. A written warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Third Street and North Columbus Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 38 ad Highway 61. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 1700 block of 160th Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Grandview Avenue.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 2300 block of Bypass 61. A verbal warning was given.
Reckless driver
A reckless driver was reported Wednesday night at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue.
Traffic accidents
A personal injury accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Bonnie Drive and Mulberry Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2300 block of University Drive.
Fire alarm
A fire alarm was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of East Ninth Street.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday evening in the 100 block of Emerald Lane. The incident was documented.
Burglary in progress
A burglary in progress was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of West Third Street. An officer responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Street. The incident is under investigation.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Devitt Avenue. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Street. An officer responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Cypress Street. The incident is under investigation.
Phone extortion was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of West Second Street. An officer responded.
Phone extortion was reported Wednesday evening in the 3500 block of Steamboat Way.
Missing person
A missing person was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Eighth Street. An officer responded.
Animal calls
An animal call was received Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of New Hampshire Street. An officer responded.
An animal complaint was received Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Sunrise Circle. An officer responded.
An animal call was received Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Nebraska Street. An officer responded.
An animal call was received Wednesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Logan Street.
An animal call was received Wednesday evening in the 200 block of Roselawn Avenue. An officer responded.
An animal call was received Wednesday evening in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. An officer responded.
An animal call was received Wednesday evening in the 2000 block of Logan Street.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of Moscow Road. An officer responded,
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Ogilve Avenue. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of East A Street. An officer was unable to locate.
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 61 and Dean Avenue. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday evening in the 300 block of West Eighth Street. An officer was unable to locate.
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday evening in the 2300 block of University Drive. An officer was unable to locate.
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday night in the 1000 block of Newell Avenue.
