The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Zachary Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at West Fifth and Oak. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening ay Cleveland and Park Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Fourth and Mulberry. A verbal warning was given.
Animal accident
An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning at South Houser and Mittman Roan. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of North Isett Avenue. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at 155th Street and Kelly Avenue.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 61 and Bancroft Avenue. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday night in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Thursday morning at 102nd and Taylor Avenue.
Non-structure fire
A non-structure fire was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of 155th Street. Officers responded.
Warrant – check serve search
A warrant was served Wednesday afternoon at West Fifth Street and Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.
A warrant was issued Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. Officers responded.
Drugs/narcotics
A narcotics violation was reported Thursday morning in the 900 block of Oregon Street. A verbal warning was given.
Assault
An assault was reported Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of Logan Street. The incident was documented.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of York Avenue. The incident was documented.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. The incident was documented.
Threats — phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Wednesday night in the 1900 block of Vanatta Avenue. Officers responded.
Harassment — obscene call
An obscene call was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Kansas Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Division Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Wednesday evening in the 600 block of Linn Street. An officer responded.
