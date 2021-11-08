Police: Muscatine woman had over five pounds of cocaine

IOWA CITY -- A Muscatine woman has been charged with controlled substance violation, a Class B felony, after Johnson County Sheriff's deputies stopped her on March 30 with over five pounds of cocaine in her vehicle.

Joanna Lynn Davis, 37, of Muscatine, made an initial appearance in Muscatine County Court Friday. No plea was made but moves were made to obtain trial information. According to court records, when trial information is filed an arraignment will be set. If convicted, Davis could serve up to 25 years in prison.

A warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest on Oct. 20. The warrant was served on Nov. 4. A public defender was appointed to defend her. Davis remains free on a $10,000 bond.

According to the arrest report, at 2:49 p.m. March 30, officers conducted a traffic stop on a blue Ford Explorer in the 2700 block of 120th Street NE in Swisher, Iowa. Davis was reported driving the vehicle. Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle. During the search, investigators found 2,295 grams of suspected cocaine, plastic packaging material, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale. A substance field test showed positive for cocaine. According to the Division of Criminal Investigation lab results, the substance tested positive for cocaine.

According to the World Drug Report, cocaine in the United States costs between $25 and $200 per gram.

