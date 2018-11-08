Try 1 month for 99¢

Muscatine Police Department is investigating an incident in which two people are suspected of taking the wallet of an elderly woman and using her credit cards to make purchases in Muscatine and the Quad-Cities.

+1 
Theft suspects

Muscatine Police Department is seeking two people suspected to have stolen an elderly woman's wallet and using her credit cards to make purchases in the Muscatine and Quad-Cities areas.

They were seen in the Muscatine Walmart, leaving in the truck pictured below.

+1 
Vehicle

Two people suspected of stealing a woman's wallet from Muscatine Walmart left in this vehicle.

Anyone with information, provide Muscatine Police Department on their Facebook page or at 563-263-9922.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments