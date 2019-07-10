MUSCATINE — A Wapello woman is facing charges after police say her young child ingested methamphetamine in June.
Angela Maria Perez, 26, was arrested June 30 in Iowa City, Wapello police reported. Court records show she faces three counts of child endangerment — one count is a Class C felony and two counts are a Class D felony.
Perez posted $2,500 bond July 1 and was released from the Louisa County Jail. She is scheduled to be arraigned July 26 at the Louisa County Courthouse in Wapello.
According to the arrest affidavit, Wapello police were notified by Des Moines County Sheriff's deputies of an accident around 11:45 a.m. June 30 near Mediapolis.
Authorities found that Perez was driving her 3-year-old child to Great River Medical Center in Burlington for seizures when she crashed the vehicle while passing on the shoulder of the road, causing the vehicle to roll several times.
Perez and the child were taken to Great River Medical Center for treatment. At 12:45 p.m., an emergency room doctor reported the child had amphetamines in her urine, an indicator of meth ingestion, and was transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Authorities learned the child had been at Perez's residence prior to the crash and that a party had taken place the night before.
She told officers 10-15 people were at the home for the party and that marijuana and pills were used.
Perez told officers she dug a white substance out of the child's mouth, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant was conducted at Perez's residence in the 500 block of Buchanan St., which police say showed signs of drug usage including baggies, pills and marijuana residue.
Perez did not call 911, local ambulance, or any other service, according to police.
Perez admitted to meth use and being around individuals who used meth at her residence.
The child’s condition is unknown but police said she was stable at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital as of July 2.
The Wapello Police Department was assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Human Services.
