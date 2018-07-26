MUSCATINE — EMILY's List, a PAC based out of Washington D.C., endorsed 13 candidates for the Iowa state legislature. Among them was Muscatine's own, Laura Liegois.
"Early Money Is Like Yeast" or EMILY chooses a slate of candidates each year, looking for Democratic women who support abortion rights.
"When EMILY's List makes endorsements in state legislative races, when we make any endorsements, we go beyond looking at whether they are Democrats or women or pro-choice," said Lindsay Crete, spokeswoman for EMILY's List. "We focus on who will be the best candidate in the district to represent its constituents."
Along with Liegois, other endorsed candidates include Vicky Brenner (SD-13), Clarie Celsi (SD-21), Karin Derry (HD-39), Tracy Ehlert (HD-70), Amber Gustafson (SD-19), Jennifer Konfrst (HD-43), Joan Marttila (HD-94), Heather Matson (H-38), Patti Robinson (SD-49), Jackie Smith (SD-07), Megan Srinivas (HD-09) and Kristin Sunde (HD-42).
EMILY's List's Senior Director of State and Local Campaigns Geri Prado said in a news release, "Recognized for her community involvement by the governor of Iowa and Greater Chamber of Commerce of Muscatine, Laura is clearly dedicated to strengthening her state. EMILY's List is proud to support Laura, who has a track record of compassionately serving her community."
While early campaign finance is a principal for EMILY's List, Crete said that contribution plans were not final. Crete said that while they were making contributions in state, Emily's List would not offer specifics on if they were contributing to the Liegois campaign or how much they planned to contribute.
Liegois owns Municipal Connections, a consulting firm, and served as the Solid Waste manager for the City of Muscatine.
Liegois is campaigning for incumbent Republican Gary Carlson's district 91 seat in the Iowa House of Representatives. The district includes Muscatine, Fruitland, Stockton and Walcott.