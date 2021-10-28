Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Muscatine city and school elections

MUSCATINE – People voting by mail in this election must make sure their mail-in ballots get to the Muscatine County Auditor’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 in order for the ballot to be counted.
Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden reminded voters Thursday that due to changes in the laws, mail-in votes would not be counted if they are received after the polls of the city and school board election Tuesday close. A postmark the day of the election will no longer make a ballot eligible for counting.
“There are a few instances with the military that the ballots can come in a little later, but for the general public its 8 p.m. Nov. 2,” Vander Linden said.
Vander Linden said absentee voting continues in the auditor’s office through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. On Nov. 2, people will have to vote at the polls. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In the city of Muscatine, First Ward (Precincts 1 and 2) residents, they will vote at the MCSD East Building. Second Ward (Precincts 3 and 4) residents will vote at the Clark House. Third Ward (Precincts 5 and 6) residents will vote at MCSD West Building. Fourth Ward (Precincts 7 and 8) residents will vote at Mulford Church. Finally, Fifth Ward (Precincts 9 and 10) residents will vote at the McAvoy Center on the Muscatine Community College campus.
In the county, the residents of Bloomington, Fruitland 2 and Lake townships vote at the Church of Christ at 3603 Mulberry Avenue. The residents of Sweetland Township will vote at New Era Fellowship Hall at 3455 New Era Road. The resident of the City of Atalissa and all of Goshen Township will vote at Atalissa City Hall at 122 Third Street in Atalissa. The resident of Conesville and all of Orono Township vote at Conesville City Hall at 102 Third Street in Conesville. The residents of the City of Fruitland, Fruitland 1 Township and Cedar Township vote at the Fruitland Community Center. Residents of the City of Nichols and Pike Township vote at Nichols City Hall at 429 Ijam Avenue in Nichols. Residents of the City of Stockton, some of the City of Blue Grass, and all of Fulton and Montpelier townships vote at Stockton City Hall at 318 Commerce Street in Stockton. Residents of the City of West Liberty and Wapsi Township vote at West Liberty City Hall at 1204 N. Calhoun St. in West Liberty. Residents of the City of Wilton, some of the City of Durant, Moscow and Wilton townships vote at the Wilton Community Center at 1215 Cypress Street in Wilton.
Photo Identification with an expiration date is also now required to vote in-person this year. If this identification doesn’t have an address on it, residents will need to bring an additional piece of identification that does have their address on it.
For those who are not yet registered to vote, they needed to preregister before Oct. 18, but they can register on Election Day at their polling place.
“I think Iowa does such a good job of giving residents many opportunities to vote and making sure no one is excluded, allowing it to be easy to vote prior or on Election Day,” Vander Linden said.
For a full list of acceptable identification options, polling places, additional election information or sample ballots, residents can visit the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office website or the Secretary of State website. They can also visit the office or call 563-263-5821 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with any questions that they have.
The results of the election will be posted on the Muscatine Journal Web site Tuesday evening as they become available.