Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Muscatine city and school elections

MUSCATINE – People voting by mail in this election must make sure their mail-in ballots get to the Muscatine County Auditor’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 in order for the ballot to be counted.

Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden reminded voters Thursday that due to changes in the laws, mail-in votes would not be counted if they are received after the polls of the city and school board election Tuesday close. A postmark the day of the election will no longer make a ballot eligible for counting.

“There are a few instances with the military that the ballots can come in a little later, but for the general public its 8 p.m. Nov. 2,” Vander Linden said.

Vander Linden said absentee voting continues in the auditor’s office through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. On Nov. 2, people will have to vote at the polls. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the city of Muscatine, First Ward (Precincts 1 and 2) residents, they will vote at the MCSD East Building. Second Ward (Precincts 3 and 4) residents will vote at the Clark House. Third Ward (Precincts 5 and 6) residents will vote at MCSD West Building. Fourth Ward (Precincts 7 and 8) residents will vote at Mulford Church. Finally, Fifth Ward (Precincts 9 and 10) residents will vote at the McAvoy Center on the Muscatine Community College campus.

