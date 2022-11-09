Polls run out of "I Voted" stickers during election in spite of lower than expected voter turnout

MUSCATINE — With how commonplace it has become for voters to take a selfie with their “I Voted” sticker in the hopes of encouraging others to do the same, it isn’t often that local polling places run out of them.

“It seems to be a hot topic,” County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden said as she reflected on this year’s Election Day. “I’m glad that voters enjoyed the stickers and were appreciative of them. We had a supply that went out to each polling place, and we will certainly have a full supply of stickers next time.”

According to Vander Linden, Muscatine County experienced supply chain issues when it came to ordering the “I Voted” stickers. As such, the running out of them was more due to these external issues rather than the number of voters

“We predicted, based on the last general election from four years ago, that we would have a voter turnout of around 15,000 between early voting and Election Day,” Vander Linder said.

This prediction, however, ended up being off in the end, as the unofficial numbers indicate that the total number of votes cast was only 13,288. This includes both day-of votes and absentee votes. Compared to the last general election in Muscatine County four years ago, which saw 15,111 voters in the county cast their ballot, there was a decline of nearly 2,000 votes.

In response, Vander Linden called it “surprising”, and although she couldn’t give a specific reason why she though certain voters might not have shown up at the polls this year or why the turnout might have been lower than other places in the country that saw a higher than expected turnout, she did wonder if it could potentially be due to people not knowing that the early voting option was available to them.

“It’s not just for if you’re going to be away on vacation or if you’re disabled anymore, it’s for everybody,” she said.

Despite this decrease in numbers, Vander Linden assured that a lull wasn’t really felt with her team or with this year’s volunteer poll workers. “Our polls were busy and our early voting was steady.”

Additionally, according to the County Auditor’s Office reports, the number of registered voters in Muscatine County rose by about 400 since the general election in 2018, making for a total of 28,980 currently registered voters.

As always, all ballots were tabulated before Vander Linden and her auditor’s team went home on Election Night. But while the hard part may be over, the team is still taking their time with reviewing all the numbers that came back from every poll for their reports, including write-ins.

“They were all tallied yesterday, it’s just a matter of security alongside checks and balances,” she explained.

But even after this, the team’s work isn’t quite done just yet. A review of this year’s provisional ballots — ballots that are used to record a vote when there are questions about a given voter's eligibility, usually due to lack of ID — is scheduled Thursday, November 10 starting at noon. Those who cast a provisional ballot this year will have until Thursday to fulfill whatever requirement they were missing, otherwise their vote will not be officially counted.

Following that, the official results will be canvased at a special board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. An election audit for Muscatine County will then be held on Friday, Nov. 18 in the Auditor’s Office, where one precinct will be counted in order to verify that totals were correct. The public is invited to observe the annual audit.

Grateful to them for their efforts, Vander Linden said that she wanted to thank everyone who worked within her auditor’s staff over the last few weeks, including the allowed temporary staff as well as the 150 poll workers who volunteered on Election Day. Also thanked the absentee board team for working such long hours.

She also encouraged voters to get more involved during the next election. “We can always use more poll workers and volunteers for our special teams, and they can learn a lot about the process,” she said. “I think each worker gains a knowledge of how secure elections are run in the State of Iowa, which is third in the nation for our processes and election security.”