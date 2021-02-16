Popp discusses recycling in Muscatine

So, what did we learn about recycling in Muscatine?

On Jan. 26, David Popp, solid waste manager for the city of Muscatine was interviewed by Sandy Stanley of the Muscatine County League of Women Voters about recycling in the city.

A lot was learned during that interview and discussion.

We learned that we should not overfill the blue bins. They will not be picked up due to the loading mechanism on the trucks. Breaking down cardboard boxes will help.

Items should be rinsed out, but do not need to go through the dishwasher.

The following items cannot be recycled: plastic bags (they gum up the machines), Styrofoam, wrapping paper.

Items that can be recycled include plastics with a triangle and any Nos. 1 through 7, cardboard egg cartons, empty paper flour and sugar bags, envelopes with plastic address window. Caps can be left on bottles. Lids with rubber seals, clean aluminum foil, medicine bottles with the lids, the clean top of a pizza box, shredded paper (place in a paper bag to prevent paper flying out of the bin) can all be recycled.

