The 400 block of East 2nd Street is closed to traffic for a lateral sewer repair. The closure went into effect Tuesday, Jan. 11, and will continued at least through Friday, Jan. 14. The closure may be extended due to weather conditions. East 2nd Street from the intersection is closed with Walnut to the entrance of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center parking lot to repair a sewer lateral for Muscatine-Trinity Church.
Portion of East 2nd Street in Muscatine is closed for sewer repair
