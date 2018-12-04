Try 1 month for 99¢

All U.S. Post Office locations will be closed Wednesday in observance of the national day of mourning of former President George H.W. Bush. Regular mail will not be delivered. Package delivery will be limited.

President Donald J. Trump declared December 5 as a national day of mourning, calling on Americans to remember the vast contributions of former President George H.W. Bush. To honor the life and legacy of President Bush, the Postal Service will observe the national day of mourning.

