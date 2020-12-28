Potential Carver Corner developer has not talked to Muscatine officials in a year

MUSCATINE — Over a year after the Muscatine City Council reconsidered a vote and agreed to proceed with negotiations with Merge Urban Development Group, the group has not contacted the city to either proceed or end negotiations.

City communications manager Kevin Jenison said the city has not been in contact with Merge since the Oct. 3, 2019, meeting when a request to proceed with negotiations to develop Carver Corner was defeated 4-3. During the next meeting, a motion to reconsider the issue was made and that time the request to continue with negotiations was approved 5-2.

“It’s one of those things that … it’s out there but it is not out there,” Jenison said. “Officially we haven’t gotten anything back yet. The city has not received any notification one way or the other.”

Since the first vote, supporters of a Peace Park initiative, which hoped to build a park on the site, had said Merge had contacted them and announced the intent to not bring the development to Muscatine. Jenison said the city had received no such notification.