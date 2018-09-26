Muscatine Power & Water will pull the plug on one of its power stations in an effort to determine why the unit isn't working properly.
The Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees approved a recommendation Tuesday for a major overhaul of the Unit 9 turbine/generator at an estimated cost of $1,976,000.
General Manager Sal LoBianco said the turbine was overhauled in the spring of 2017, but the turbine came out worse off, and experts couldn't determine why. "The theory is perhaps some of the restoration wasn't done quite right," LoBianco told the board. "Our recommendation is we need to open it up and find out for sure."
LoBianco added the work scheduled for Unit 9 in 2019 won't be necessary because of the new overhaul, but the work scheduled for Unit 7 this fall will be postponed for a year. Board Member Steven Bradford recommended taking steps to recoup costs of the 2017 overhaul. "Absolutely," LoBianco responded, adding the cause of the problems must be determined first.
After the meeting, LoBianco said the 2017 overhaul involved several contractors, making it difficult to determine which is responsible. "One is suspect because of the work done, but until we open the turbine, we won't know for sure," he said.
Power Production and Supply Director Gage Huston told the board he expects the Unit 9 outage to last six weeks.
Financial report
All three utilities at Muscatine Power & Water continue to operate in the black, although the Electric Utility performed below budget in August. Profit of $46,086 was budgeted for the Electric Utility in August, but the actual profit was $24,841. For the year through August, loss of $1,919,759 was budgeted, but profit of $501,077 was posted for a closing balance of $59,223,000 with no debt.
August profit of $61,332 was budgeted for the Water Utility, but profit of $137,071 was posted. For the year through August, profit of $138,676 was budgeted, but actual profit of $477,438 was posted for a closing balance of $6,598,000 with debt of $14,933,000.
August profit of $128,270 was budgeted for the Communications Utility, but actual profit was $162,577. For the year through August, profit of $930,729 was budgeted, but profit of $1,436,148 was posted for a closing balance of $12,475,000 with debt of $17,638,000.
