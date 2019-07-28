{{featured_button_text}}
A post race party volunteer applauds racers lining up for refreshments after the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM

Anderson, Joni | Muscatine, IA 0:20:31

Arguello, Endi | Conesville, IA 0:20:44

Avise, Becky | Walcott, IA 0:24:22

Clark, Gina | Walcott, IA 0:15:17

Daufeldt, Audra | West Liberty, IA 0:19:53

Elias, Michelle | Muscatine, IA 0:22:29

Freund, Isabelle Rose | Stockton, IA 0:21:58

Griffiths, Kristen | Muscatine, IA 1:05:04

Hansen, Aubrey | Durant, IA 0:26:37

Herlein, Morgan | Muscatine, IA 0:25:59

Hill, Sandy | Muscatine, IA 0:36:24

Horton, Abby | Illinois City, IL 0:36:08

Hugunin, Jill | Wilton, IA 0:37:06

Jones, Kathy | Muscatine, IA 0:26:29

Jones, Mary | Muscatine, IA 0:30:26

Krishnan, Darcy | Muscatine, IA 0:20:19

Kuhlers, Brianna | Muscatine, IA 0:25:59

McFarland, Lesa | Muscatine, IA 0:23:44

McFarland, Ryle | Muscatine, IA 0:23:26

Miller, Mary | Muscatine, IA 0:28:47

Paulsen, Natalie | Walcott, IA 0:29:57

Paulsen, Shonna | Walcott, IA 0:32:07

Ransom, Janet | Muscatine, IA 0:33:07

Rentz, Heather | Walcott, IA 0:26:44

Stroud, Renada | Durant, IA 0:26:36

Summers, Kelly | Muscatine, IA 0:21:59

Werthmann, Alexis | Durant, IA 0:19:37

Werthmann, Carol | Durant, IA 0:35:02

Werthmann, Paige | Durant, IA 0:35:03

Yassin, Jenny | Wilton, IA 0:37:06

