{{featured_button_text}}
swamp white oak preserve (copy) (copy)
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

MUSCATINE — The Nature Conservancy will host "Explore the Prairie’s Pollinators" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Land of the Swamp White Oak Preserve.

The all-ages event will allow participants to connect with the prairie through hands-on activities including insect netting, prairie plant identification, and hiking at the Abbott Access. 

This event is free and open to all ages. Attendees are encouraged to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.

The Land of the Swamp White Oak Preserve is home to a wide range of diversity including plentiful pollinators such as dragonflies and damselflies, butterflies, and more.

Driving directions to the Land of the Swamp White Oak Preserve – Abbott Access: From U.S. 61, turn west on Hershey Avenue, following as it becomes G28. Go 12.5 miles. Along the way, you’ll cross three bridges. Shortly after the third bridge, there will be a grassy two-track entrance on the left.

For more information contact Hannah Howard at 319-726-3041 or hannah.howard@tnc.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments