Prank at Muscatine High School goes to the dogs

MUSCATINE — A prank by two freshmen at Muscatine High School Monday did not leave school officials thinking the pranksters had cat class or had cat style.

Muscatine School District officials said two students were behaving like domesticated animals, and a video of them pretending to be dogs or cats in the school hallway was shared to social media. They called it an isolated incident that was dealt with immediately. School officials said it only happened at the high school and students were counseled on proper behavior in hallways between classes.

“They were also reminded of the dress code in place at the school,” Muscatine Community School District superintendent Clint Christopher said. “We certainly do not condone distractions of any type that can interfere with our students’ learning or could be disrespectful to other students or staff.”

Christopher encouraged people to contact building administrative teams or district administrative staff to receive official up-to-date information on situations involving the school district.

