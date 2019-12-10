{{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – A workshop on the use of prescribed fire as a land management tool will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Environmental Learning Center at Discovery Park.

According to Louisa County conservation director Katie Hammond the workshop is geared for landowners who use fire to manage prairie and woodlands. Volunteer firefighters are also encouraged to attend the class, as they may find the information helpful in responding to wildfires. The class will cover a brief history of fire in Iowa, the benefits of prescribed fire, setting management goals and objectives, the use of burn plans, fire safety, and more.

“We want to make sure people know this is not a certification in any way,” she said. “It does not take the place of the federal classes that take about a week. It’s really just enough to give you an idea of all the different components you need to be thinking of to do a prescribed fire on your own property.”

She said the program is a joint program among counties. The program is put on every other year. Hammond stressed there will not be a burning as part of the program, but people will be able to check out fire equipment such as bladder bags, drip torches, Nomex suits, and fire specific tools and protective equipment.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Participants can register and pay online at www.tri-rivers.org or download a form to fill out and mail with a payment of $15. Registration forms can also be picked up in Louisa and Muscatine counties at the conservation or NRCS offices.

For more information, contact Louisa County Conservation at (319) 523-8381.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments