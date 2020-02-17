Presentation given of 2019 county trail plan.

MUSCATINE — With the last Muscatine County Trails Plan penned in 2007, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors determined Monday morning it is time to re-examine the plan.

The supervisors approved adopting an updated trails plan 4-0. Supervisor Santos Saucedo was absent.

During the weekly meeting, the supervisors heard a presentation from Bryan Schmid, senior planner for the Bi-State Regional Commission on coming plans for Muscatine County’s network of trails. He said the plan is part of the commission’s long range transportation plan. He said trails speak to the quality of life for economic development, public health and transportation safety.

“Trails are shown to increase property values,” Schmid told the supervisors.

He also commented that when bicyclists are separated from vehicular traffic, they are much safer. He said there have been a handful of fatalities and serious injuries, and that one is too many. Schmid says there is a nationwide effort to reduce the numbers of fatalities to zero. He showed photos of some of the signage that would be installed throughout the county.

Schmid said the trails plan is beneficial when writing grants for projects to benefit the trails.