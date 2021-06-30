President Biden's 70% population vaccination goal seems unlikely, efforts continue on in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE — According to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, unless there is a massive rise in vaccinations within the next week, the U.S. will not be able to make two of President Joe Biden’s latest goals.
Last month, President Biden said the country’s goal was to have 160 million U.S. adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4. Biden also hoped to have 70% of the U.S. adult population get at least one vaccination dose by this time.
According to CDC data, as of last week the U.S. was seeing an average of 336,000 newly vaccinated adults each day, with the national percentage at about 65%. The average daily rate would need to double in order to meet the president’s goal, but with vaccination rates in most states either holding steady or dropping, it’s highly likely that the percentage will only reach 67% of adults by the Fourth of July, with only around 152 million citizens fully vaccinated at that point.
Additionally, only 14 states, as well as the District of Columbia, have reached the 70% milestone. Many other states are below the 60% mark, with some even having a vaccination rate of less than 50%. In Iowa, the current percentage of residents who have received at least one vaccination is only at 51%.
In Muscatine County, the vaccination rate has continued to remain fairly stagnant, with its percentage currently lower than the national percentage. While the percentage of fully vaccinated residents did rise slightly, hitting 53% as of last week, the number of residents above the age of 12 who still need the vaccine or who still need to receive their second dose has remained above 25%.
Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said she and her team would continue to work locally to answer any and all questions that residents in Muscatine County have about the COVID-19 vaccines as a way to support education and communication efforts regarding the pandemic. It is the hope that with more education, there will be more residents willing to get the vaccine.
“We are committed to ensuring that all residents have access to the vaccine, and that they feel confident in their decisions to get vaccinated,” Williams said. “Even as we transition into the recovery stage of the pandemic, we remain invested in the COVID-19 response, including ensuring testing capacity, data accuracy and transparency, and vaccine deployment.”
Williams said that recently, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has requested that all testing labs with remaining positive COVID-19 test samples send them to the State Hygienic Lab. Once there, these samples will be sequenced in order to create a clearer picture of all variants found locally and statewide.
“Current data shows that vaccines are effective to prevent illness from all known variant strains of the virus,” Williams said when asked if she had any concerns regarding the delta variant of the virus. “The best way to protect yourself against any strain of the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated, and we encourage all of our county residents who have questions about the vaccine to reach out to their health care provider.”
For all current information about the ongoing pandemic, as well as notifications on local vaccine providers and any vaccine events happening in the county, visit https://vaccinate.iowa.gov/ or the Trinity Muscatine Public Health Facebook page.