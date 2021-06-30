President Biden's 70% population vaccination goal seems unlikely, efforts continue on in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE — According to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, unless there is a massive rise in vaccinations within the next week, the U.S. will not be able to make two of President Joe Biden’s latest goals.

Last month, President Biden said the country’s goal was to have 160 million U.S. adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4. Biden also hoped to have 70% of the U.S. adult population get at least one vaccination dose by this time.

According to CDC data, as of last week the U.S. was seeing an average of 336,000 newly vaccinated adults each day, with the national percentage at about 65%. The average daily rate would need to double in order to meet the president’s goal, but with vaccination rates in most states either holding steady or dropping, it’s highly likely that the percentage will only reach 67% of adults by the Fourth of July, with only around 152 million citizens fully vaccinated at that point.

Additionally, only 14 states, as well as the District of Columbia, have reached the 70% milestone. Many other states are below the 60% mark, with some even having a vaccination rate of less than 50%. In Iowa, the current percentage of residents who have received at least one vaccination is only at 51%.