MUSCATINE — For Muscatine Republicans, the 2020 Iowa Caucus may not seem as busy or as talked about as the Democrats.
But they still took time to let their voices be heard.
“I really didn’t know what to expect,” said Dan Yoakam, the organizer for this year’s Republican caucus. “I think it was two years ago when we had a blizzard, and we had maybe 50 people total and I think all 50 were working the caucus.”
The 2016 caucus had record turnouts.
“This year, I think if we have 15 in my precinct, I’ll be happy with the turnout," Yoakam said.
“I was wondering how many folks would show up… but I’m actually somewhat pleased at the number of people I’ve seen so far,” Jimmy Dwayne Hyink said.
President Donald J. Trump handily won the Iowa caucus Monday night, beating former Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Governor William Weld.
John Kramer and Laura Curtis Kramer came to caucus.
“First off, I am interested in one of the other candidates, just to hear about that other candidate because I haven’t heard a lot,” Laura said. “But we also just want to make sure Trump is represented accordingly. I don’t want it to look like people aren’t showing up or interested (in caucusing) just because we don’t need to necessarily.”
Her husband, also a Trump supporter, agreed.
“With (Trump) being impeached, I want all of the politicians to know that he still has the people’s vote and I’m one of those people,” John said.
“I think (Donald Trump) has gotten a bum rap on this impeachment,” said caucus-goer Carol Hetzler, “and I think there was a good reason why he was doing the investigation that he was, and I just wanted to come out and support him.”
“Sometimes we take democracy for granted,” Hyink said, “I think for far too many Americans, democracy is something they do maybe every four years when they go cast a ballot. But democracy is a participation sport, and a lot of it is boring or seems unimportant at the time. But from boring unimportant things, big things tend to come out.”
“I think it’s important that we in Iowa have the opportunity to be the first, and I think it’s important for the people in Iowa to take advantage of that,” Laura Kramer said.
“I think everyone should get involved and try caucusing,” said Yoakam, “because it’s easy to sit in complain… but when you actually sit down with your neighbors and talk to them — whether they’re Republican, Democratic or Libertarian — you find that there’s probably more common ground than you realize.”
