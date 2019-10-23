MUSCATINE — It was standing room only at the Pearl City Station when former vice president and current presidential hopeful Joe Biden gave his plan to restore the American middle class.
As Biden, who had been held up in Fort Madison and was about 45 minutes late to the event, entered the main station, there was a standing ovation from the audience gathered. Biden, who is named the current front runner in the Democratic race for the presidential nomination according to a CNN poll, spoke of his family and growing up in Pennsylvania. He also spoke of the importance of restoring opportunities for people growing or raising families in the United States.
“We no longer have the wealthiest middle class in the world,” Biden said. He stressed the need for what he dubbed “economic fairness” in the country, at the same time condemning President Donald Trump’s favoritism toward the wealthy. At one point, he asked the audience if they felt Trump had any empathy toward the middle class. The audience responded they did not believe he did.
During the event, Biden did not take questions from the audience.
Biden spoke of his plan to provide health care to Americans. He said his proudest moment so far is when he and President Barack Obama began the Affordable Care Act.
“We knew it wasn’t perfect when we passed it, but it was a big step forward,” Biden said of the ACA. “Now we need to finish the job.”
Biden hopes to provide public competition to drug companies, thus reducing costs.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Rebuilding the education system was also in Biden’s plan. He explained his plan includes paying teachers more, providing two years of free community college to people who qualify and providing retraining to people who lose their jobs. He cited the statistic that in the U.S. six of 10 jobs require more than a high school degree.
Biden also hopes to reduce the corporate tax cut to 20%, saying this would provide billions that could be used for projects to help rebuild the middle class.
The topic of gun control was also addressed. He favors limiting magazine capacity.
Biden ended his plans with a discussion of what needs to be done to battle climate change. He said the United States is responsible for about 15% of greenhouse gases, but it should lead by example. He hopes to promote a plan to help businesses construct wind turbines and solar panels for the world. He commented this would provide about 10 million high paying jobs.
Biden said he is more optimistic about the future of the United States now that when he first entered politics.
“We can do anything,” he said to the cheering audience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.