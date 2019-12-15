MUSCATINE — Presidential candidate John Delaney headlined a large group of congressmen, senators, local candidates and a potential first lady that spoke at the Muscatine Democratic Party’s annual achievement dinner.
A former congressman from Maryland and entrepreneur, Delaney said he was at one time the youngest CEO of a New York Stock Exchange company. He decided to dedicate the rest of his life to public service, which lead him to politics.
“I hadn’t thought about (running for president) until Hillary Clinton lost,” he said. “At that point I decided I just had to think differently about everything.”
Delaney believes he will win because he has a message that he says resonates with large parts of the country that have been “left behind economically.” He said most of the economic growth in the United States over the last few decades has been largely centered in a handful of places. He said Donald Trump during his run for president in 2016 had spoken to the anger of that, but Delaney does not believe he has provided answers to it as president.
In his travels around Iowa, he has seen a microcosm of the problem, saying he has seen wealth confined to certain areas while many small towns he has been to are shrinking and aging.
The solution, Delaney said, is real policies to encourage jobs to be created in America’s heartland, such as infrastructure, incentives for private capital, and increasing earning tax credits.
Having been seeking the nomination for about two years, Delaney said he is seeing people who want solutions. He said the government is broken and people want to see the government start working for them again.
Delaney said government and the private sector need to work together to help improve the economy. He said one frustrating thing he has found is the “false choice” that the government can solve all the problems, or that the government should step aside. Delaney said the right answer is for the two sides to work well together.
“What I consider to be genius of this country is we have a free market economy that is governed by the rule of law,” he said. “That free market economy is an amazing job creating an innovation machine. Historically what we did really well is make sure the outcomes were good for most of our citizens by having a strong safety net, by investing in societal infrastructure and by having worker’s rights.”
He said during the Trump presidency the U.S. has seen a decline in unemployment and the economy is good. He commented this “masks the story.” The story is the pay issue, meaning while there are more jobs they are low paying jobs and many don’t have good benefits.
Delaney said he hopes as president to unify the country, he is focused on the future of the country, and get things done.
