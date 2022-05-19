Primary absentee voting began in Muscatine this week. Here's what you need to know

MUSCATINE – The absentee voting period for this year’s June 7 primary election began Wednesday, May 18. Ballot requests are still available for those who wish to cast their primary vote through the mail.

Absentee ballots previously requested were mailed out Wednesday. The Muscatine County Auditor’s Office said it may take a few days for these ballots to be delivered.

Registered voters can request an absentee ballot through the mail until 5 p.m. Monday, May 23.

Voters must declare themselves as a Democratic or Republican parties to vote in either party's primary.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the Muscatine County Auditor's Office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. The Auditor’s Office must physically receive the ballot before the deadline, postmark dates will not count.

Voters have the option of casting an absentee vote in-person at the Auditor’s Office until 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 6.

The Auditor’s Office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open extended hours on Monday, May 23 and Friday, June 3, when the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open Saturday, June 4 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Those with questions can call the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office at 563-263-5821 or visit Auditor’s Office website. Voters who choose to vote on Election Day can find their polling place on the website under “Polling Places & Information” or by calling the auditor's office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.