MUSCATINE — With the potential for more flooding in the coming weeks and months, property owners with private wells should start thinking about testing the water.
"It's certainly a real possibility and more of a probability in certain areas," said Muscatine County Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas regarding private wells flooding.
He said wells are prone to contamination during flood events, but the issue isn't one property owners typically think about during that time. Owners focus on damage to homes and vehicles, he said, but there are also health and damage risks associated with well flooding.
"The primary reason for testing wells is to ensure that the water is safe to drink," said Aaron Pickens, environmental specialist senior with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Private wells are not monitored under the Safe Water Act as public wells are, he said, and IDNR recommends well owners to have testing done at least once every year, any time the water changes in taste, odor or clarity, and when flood waters affect nearby properties.
"Well caps are typically constructed with a vent and therefore are not water tight," Pickens said. "So, when a well is inundated with flood waters it can be contaminated with fecal coliform bacteria, silt, and other contaminates that may have been carried in flood waters."
A well in a floodplain may be susceptible to contamination, Pickens said, even if it has not been entirely flooded. He recommends at minimum testing for coliform bacteria and nitrate.
"If present," he said, "these can cause gastrointestinal illness, reproductive problems and neurological disorders, particularly in infants, young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems."
Furnas said if flooding or contamination of wells is suspected, people shouldn't drink the water or use it to bathe or cook. Wells also may be affected by flooding due to potential groundwater contamination from the rising water table, he said.
Any damage to wells during flooding should be addressed by certified well contractors, he said. Owners should hire a contractor rather than trying to fix well pumps themselves. Residents could be shocked or worse trying to fix electrical equipment in wells during high waters. Certified contractors may be reached by contacting IDNR.
Well testing may be provided for free on private wells that had not been tested the previous year through the Grants to Counties program, Furnas said, which is administered by the Iowa Department of Public Health. State resources may also be available to cover the cost of testing if the county makes a disaster declaration.
Furnas said testing may be done by the Water Resource Recovery Facility in Muscatine or by the State Hygenic Lab at the University of Iowa for about $30.
County residents with questions, concerns or requests for well testing may contact the Muscatine County Zoning and Environment Office by calling 563-263-0482.
