Professor originally from Muscatine celebrates his 100th birthday

MUSCATINE – Although a life well-lived can be the greatest reward of all, turning 100 years old is still not only a momentous moment but an achievement that should be celebrated.

This week, Dr. J Lee Westrate, born on July 10, 1922 in Muscatine, celebrated his 100th birthday. For him, living to be 100 years old “feels amazing”.

Although he currently lives in Wayne (PA), Westrate said that he still considers himself an “Iowan at heart” who still has many connections to Muscatine through his family that he’s managed to keep over the years. He recalls, his mother’s side of the family owned a restaurant while his father briefly worked in one of Muscatine’s button factories before becoming a minister.

When it came time to carve out his own path in life, Westrate first chose to sign up for the military just in time for World War II. During his time there, he served as an officer within the US Army Air Corps. Later on, he worked with security and intelligence fields for the strategic air command in the U.S. Naval Air Forces.

Once he had finished serving, he studied and eventually received his doctorate from the University of Chicago. Throughout his life, Westrate has had the opportunity to be a professor at several universities, including University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Southern California, the George Washington University and the University of Oklahoma. Beyond these teaching jobs, Westrate also traveled throughout the U.S. and abroad to deliver lectures to hundreds of other students.

Westrate didn’t only use his intelligence and knowledge to help teach young minds, however. Serving as one of the White House’s science advisors, Westrate had the chance to work for five separate U.S. Presidents – Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lindon Johnson, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter.

He also worked with Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush, and had the chance to personally know Harry Truman and Herbert Hoover. With Hoover specifically, Westrate ended up writing his dissertation on him while in college and later formed connections with his, as well as other presidents’, families.

“I’m still in touch with Hoover’s great-granddaughter,” he said. “I also keep in touch with Eisenhower’s granddaughter and Truman’s grandson.”

While in the White House, Westrate also worked in the Bureau of Budget, the US Department of Transportation and served as a staff director for a presidential commission, where he worked under the Chief Justice of the United States. Then, after moving into the private sector, he ended serving as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board for the National Housing Corporation, allowing him to then serve as a consultant in the field of science and technology to the Prime Minister of India.

Looking back on all that he’s been able to do, while it hasn’t always been easy or fun, Westrate was still able to share that he has had a wonderful life.

“There were a lot of tough deals, and working where I did I was exposed to a lot of stuff. Some of it I really enjoyed and some I found very constraining, but the people I worked with were for the most part good,” he said. “I’ve worked with some of the top scientists in the world and other leaders, I met the first seven astronauts and I was lifelong friends with John Glenn… So life can be fun, it just depends where you are – and everybody has their story.”

Although he’s been alive for an entire century, Westrate added that he still tries to improve his mind every day, trying to keep it just as sharp as it was when he was younger. He also does his best to keep up with all his relationships, which he views as the most important thing in life, and tries to stay unafraid about venturing out into new things, calling any failure at a new thing “just another experience”.

When asked about other lessons he wanted to share after reflecting on his own long life, Westrate advised others to keep a strong sense of faith and to not take themselves too seriously, allowing themselves to still have plenty of laughter in their life even during the rough times.