Progress Muscatine launches new educational video series, "RePower Muscatine"

MUSCATINE — This month Progress Muscatine launched RePower Muscatine, to help resident learn more about using energy.

The nonprofit group said the educational videos will help the community understand topics related to energy production, energy transition options and the steps residents can take to become more energy independent in their daily lives.

Board president Jessica Brackett said it created the videos because they had so much information and video was the best way to share this information quickly.

With Muscatine Power and Water recently making the decision to transition from coal to natural gas, the group wanted to show options that don’t involve processes like fracking in the hopes of possibly carving a path for MP&W and other local businesses, to follow.

“We hope these videos help our community begin to see how individuals and the community can become energy dependent” Brackett said.

For its first episode, Terry Dvorak of Red Lion Renewables hosts a presentation on financing solar power for schools, churches and government facilities. Dvorak outlines how institutions can transition to solar and how the power purchase agreements work.