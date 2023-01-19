Progress Muscatine to hold public virtual conversation event about renewable energy

MUSCATINE – The next 30 years are expected to be crucial when it comes to the transition into renewable energy, and for the team at Progress Muscatine, the more they can spread the word about how to more effectively begin this transition, the better their community will be.

On Monday, February 6 at 6p.m., Progress Muscatine will be hosting “What is Muscatine’s Energy Future? A Conversation with Progress Muscatine”, a virtual event that will be held through Zoom. This is an event that is open to the public, with attendance being highly encouraged.

“Whether your motivation is to save money on your energy bills at your home or business, or you are concerned about continued dependence on fossil fuels and the influx of climate disasters, our hope is to showcase solutions that will be helpful for everyone,” said Jessica Brackett, President of Progress Muscatine said.

During the event, Brackett and her team will discuss several different topics all relating to local energy conservation and renewable energy as a whole, with information backed by research provided by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. These topics include a brief discussion on the legacy of fossil fuels; renewable energy and storage, ideas about how the collective resources of the county, the city, and the school district can be used to save tax-payer money, and providing ideas for local business, non-profits, homeowners and renters about efficiency efforts to save money.

“We are holding this event because Muscatine Power and Water is at a transition point, and because it’s a community-owned utility, we want to talk to the community about options that can be taken in the community around energy and energy efficiency,” Brackett said.

Although Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) has already announced a plan involving solar panel installation that will bring its production of electricity from renewable energy from 5.5 percent up to 11-12 percent, the Progress Muscatine team feels that MPW can do more, citing that the state of Iowa as a while already produces roughly 60 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources.

“At this point, we want MPW to plan with the community,” Bracket continued, stating that while MPW has presented their plan to the community, they haven’t had the community involved in the planning process as much as other community projects, such as the riverfront development project.

“The same time of planning can be done around energy, and so the hope is that different organizations and different energy users within the county, city and school district can learn about how these entities can use new available money and programs to increase renewable energy and increase efficiency efforts,” she said.

Brackett added that with more involvement from a knowledgeable community, she hopes that MPW will take these concerns into consideration in order to further its own journey towards using more forms of renewable energy. "We hope to start building a community plan to help Muscatine catch up with Iowa's renewable energy success story," she said.

For those interested in attending the Zoom event, residents can send an email with their name and the word ‘Energy’ in the subject line to Together@progressmuscatine.org.