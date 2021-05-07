Progress Muscatine to hold Zoom conversations

MUSCATINE – As part of its mission to empower Muscatine County residents to identify problems and work towards sustainable solutions, Progress Muscatine is announcing it will hold Zoom conversations beginning Tuesday, May 11.

According to a press release, the group will hold Community Conversations beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Conversations will also take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20 and at noon Wednesday, May 26. People interested in learning more can contact the group at progressmuscatine@gmail.com or call 563-261-2915. Progress Muscatine also has a Facebook page people can use.

‘As we strive to reach our mission, these conversations will be a cornerstone of our work,” board president Jessica Brackett said.

Each conversation will include two sections. The first half will discuss general concerns and possible solutions. The second half will discuss the future of energy production at Muscatine Power and Water.

