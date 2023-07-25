In the midst of new laws and discourse regarding LGBTQ+ rights, a local group hopes to both show their support for the LGBTQ+ community as well as share with others why pursuing equality is so important.

On Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m., Progress Muscatine will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Equality: a Muscatine Community Conversation” in room 301 at the Musser Public Library. Following the conversation, guests are invited to attend Almost Friday Fest together.

“We just want to address what folks might be feeling and needing right now,” Progress Muscatine Board President, Jessica Brackett said. “We want to get everybody on the same page with what’s happening and see what we might be able to do together.”

Although this will be the first time that Progress Muscatine has held an event specifically focused on LGBTQ+ rights, it’s a subject that Brackett herself is very familiar. She played a major role in the work made to pass previous LGBTQ+ right laws in Iowa.

That work included being the publisher and editor of “The Voice of LGBTQA Youth of Iowa”, a state-wide magazine that was also an organizing tool used to bring students together to fight for expanding rights. In one issue, the magazine highlighted the Muscatine High School’s Gay/Straight Alliance, which at the time was one of the best attended groups that Beckett had seen.

Afterwards, Beckett managed the field campaign to pass both the Safe Schools Law, which added sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes in public and private school harassment/bullying policies, and the civil rights bill in 2007, which made sexual orientation and gender identity protected classes in the state’s Civil Rights Code. She was also a director for the Marriage Initiative, helping Iowa to eventually become the third state in the US to allow marriage for same-sex couples.

“Personally, this is very important to me,” Beckett said.

She said the event was meant as a response to comments made by local legislators, specifically those representing Muscatine County. This includes Representative Mark Cisneros who, at a legislative forum in March of this year, asked if the “+” in “LGBTQ+” included pedophiles.

“(Those comments) were pretty scary, and we just want to show the community that these things are being said and have a conversation about how the community is doing in Muscatine,” she said.

The event is also meant to respond to some of the anti-LGBTQ+ laws that have recently been passed within Iowa.

“In particular, this legislation is trying to erase LGBTQ+ folks from discussion in schools,” Beckett continued. “The problem with that is that it erases people and families, and that’s a serious step towards a very scary path.”

Being hopeful about the upcoming event, Beckett said that she and her team hope to continue doing LGBTQ+ events and discussions in the future as they strive towards their main goal of community coming together.

“There’s a strong effort to change the tone of Iowa, and it’s a political effort,” she said. “We’re just fighting to keep the rights that we have and have had for nearly two decades at this point.”

To learn more about Progress Muscatine, its events and its continuing efforts, residents can visit www.progressmuscatine.org.

Photos: Clock Inc. LGBT+ Community Center 062119-qct-qca-lgbt-01.jpg 062119-qct-qca-lgbt-02.jpg 062119-qct-qca-lgbt-03.jpg 062119-qct-qca-lgbt-04.jpg 062119-qct-qca-lgbt-05.jpg