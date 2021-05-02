Progress Muscatine Welcomes Board of Directors and Refocuses Mission

MUSCATINE -- Progress Muscatine began as an idea among friends who wanted to work together and do good deeds in the community. Now, five years later, Progress Muscatine solidified its mission, elected a board of directors, and is seeking 501c3 status.

“Our board members look forward to creating a space to talk about concerns, bridge divides, and identify solutions throughout Muscatine County. From neighborhood cleanup to systemic change, we believe solutions for the common good are at our fingertips,” said Jessica Brackett, board president.

Jessica Brackett, M.P.A., President Brackett is president of Grassroots Rising, and lives in the city of Muscatine. Christine Moad, Secretary Moad is an independent musician and music educator. They live on their family’s Century Farm outside of Nichols. Linda Schmarje, DPT, Treasurer Schmarje is a retired physical therapist who specialized in geriatrics. Schmarje lives in the city of Muscatine. Dana Dominguez, Board Member Dominguez has a background in media and communication and works in higher education. She is a long-time resident of West Liberty. Michael Salino-Hugg, Ph.D., Board Member Dr. Salino-Hugg completed his PhD in electrical and computer engineering at the University of Iowa in 2020. He has since been pursuing research in the area of optimal distributed energy resource control and is a resident of Muscatine County.