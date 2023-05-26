Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May is a month for graduations and moving forward. While many of Muscatine’s high school students had their graduation ceremony earlier this week, several others within the school’s internship program had the chance to celebrate their own momentous achievement in a private ceremony.

On Wednesday, May 24, students graduating from the UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine ProjectSEARCH received their diplomas and certificates for completing the yearlong program.

This year’s graduates included Jonathan Barclay, Myla Bear, Jessica Dundee and Cody Thomack from Muscatine. Alex Gomez and Marissa Holland from Louisa-Muscatine, and Gracie Saylor and Hannah Wulf from Durant also graduated from the program.

“ProjectSEARCH is the best program in Muscatine,” Wulf said during Wednesday’s ceremony. “We have learned many life skills like time management, social skills, professional skills, management skills and many more.”

This is ProjectSEARCH's fourth year. The program serves students with intellectual or developmental disabilities by giving them the opportunity to learn skills that are beneficial for having a career after high school through internships. The program uses UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine as its host business, with this being seen as beneficial because of the variety of jobs that the hospital can provide under one roof.

“It is always a great feeling to see our interns complete the program and to get the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments with family, friends and all of our partners that make the Project SEARCH program possible,” instructor Andy Ward said. “We are very proud of their hard work and are excited to see what the future has in store for them.”

When speaking to the graduating students at the ceremony, Ward acknowledged that while this period of transition may be difficult, it is also a time of new possibilities and opportunities. He encouraged graduates to never settle and to be responsible as they pursued their goals, all while assuring them that they would continue to have the support of ProjectSEARCH along the way.

Looking ahead to the next round of ProjectSEARCH internships, Ward shared that currently the program has eight students signed up for the 2023-24 school year.

“We are excited to be welcoming students from Muscatine, Durant and Louisa-Muscatine,” Ward said. “My hope for our incoming interns is to provide them new and exciting internship opportunities that utilize their strengths and interests to pursue meaningful employment once they have completed the program.”

Ward then added that he hopes to continue reaching new community partners and area school districts that might want to partner as the program continues on, to offer the ProjectSEARCH program as a possible option for more students in order to help them transition into post-secondary careers.

“We have been fortunate to have several of our interns from our 2023 graduating class already secure community employment,” Ward continued. “All interns will continue to receive support to help them obtain and maintain employment now and in the future.”

Parents or students that are interested in the ProjectSEARCH program are encouraged to speak with their responsibility teacher to get more information. Information nights are also held each fall semester.

