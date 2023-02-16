MUSCATINE — Four years ago, Muscatine High School and UnityPoint Health- Trinity Muscatine started its ProjectSEARCH program, a vocational program that uses workplace internships to help prepare individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities for competitive employment.

Over the past four years, the program has continued to grow and improve. According to program lead Andrew Ward, 15 students have completed the program during the first three years of it.

“Some of our interns have gone on to obtain part-time employment, some have obtained full-time employment and others have continued their education through academic coursework at Muscatine Community College,” Ward said.

Since the initial year of the program, it has been able to introduce new internships and expand awareness of the ProjectSEARCH program throughout the Muscatine County community. This has included partnering with schools Wilton, Durant and Louisa-Muscatine.

“Students from those districts now have the opportunity to apply to participate in the ProjectSEARCH program if they would like to pursue paid community employment,” Ward continued.

When it came to having UnityPoint Health as the program’s host business, it was chosen in part due to other ProjectSEARCH programs also using hospitals in their programs. The setting is also seen as beneficial due to the variety of jobs that can be found under one roof.

“A majority of our interns’ employment interests can be explored and experienced at the hospital, gaining transferable skills and knowledge that can be utilized in a variety of employment settings,” Ward explained.

“While the ideal outcome would be for interns to find employment by the end of the school year, that’s not necessarily realistic. Interns can continue to receive support from Project SEARCH, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Goodwill for as long as it takes for them to find successful employment.”

Support is also provided for interns in the years following ProjectSEARCH in order to allow these students to change jobs if they wish or to receive help getting resettled if their original employment doesn’t work out.

“I encourage all of our incoming interns to maximize their programming opportunities in high school before coming to ProjectSEARCH,” Ward added. “ProjectSEARCH is the finishing piece of the high school experience for students that have potential hurdles to employment.”

Because ProjectSEARCH is an application and interview based program, and students or parents that are interested in it will need to speak with their child’s IEP case manager at school. They may also contact Ward to learn more about upcoming ProjectSEARCH Informational Nights and tours of the hospital, where they can see the program in-person.