WEST LIBERTY — The request for partial demolition of a city owned property in downtown West Liberty is drawing better response than anticipated, City Engineer Leo Foley reported during Tuesday night's meeting of the West Liberty City Council.
The project for the structure at 115 East Third St. went out for bids August 16. "We have a draft study of what we think the parameters should be," Foley told the council Tuesday night.
Bid deadline is August 29, and the council is expected to award a contract Sept. 3. The partial demolition is expected to be completed by Oct.31.
Council visitors
Tuesday night's full house in council chambers included a new employee who has returned to West Liberty, two visitors who are not strangers to West Liberty, and three brand new youthful visitors.
The three young visitors were Misato Noda from Japan as well as Annmarie Eriksen and Benedicte Andersen of Norway, foreign exchange students at West Liberty High School. They were introduced by Council Member Cara McFerren. She also introduced Benjamin and Carmen Pohl, who had lived in West Liberty for 25 years before moving to Germany in 2002 and were back to visit.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Robert Hartman introduced Ed Tvers as the city's new Electric Superintendent, a post Tvers held from 2012 to 2015.
In other business:
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $794,213
- The council approved the second reading and waived the third reading expanding the area of West Liberty's Precinct One voting district
- The council approved Mayor Hartman's appointment of Larry Miller to the Library Board.
