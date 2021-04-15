Proposal being developed for tree service to aid Columbus Junction

Mayor Mark Huston asked Leyva if he knew what rules other cities that operate a yard waste disposal site had adopted.

Leyva said some cities separate brush and log piles, allow private citizens to come in and salvage for firewood. He also said some communities lock the site and anyone who wishes to use it must get a key from city hall.

Officials said they did not think that option was feasible because too many city residents use the facility during the weekend when city hall is closed.

Eventually, Huston asked Harris and council member Darin Mapel to meet with Leyva and Espinosa and develop a partnership proposal for maintaining the site.

A different partnership may develop between the city and another local resident, who complained about speeders on Hilltop Road. Police officer Quinton Whittalker said it was impossible for the police department to spend an entire day patrolling one city street, but he would pursue a case if the resident was able to provide photos, license numbers or other details about the speeders.

And, in a final partnership arrangement, the city council agreed to donate up to $5,000 from the city’s Roundy Fund, to cover remaining repair costs on vandalized restrooms at the Columbus Youth Sports field.