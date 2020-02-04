MUSCATINE — Any increases in Muscatine County's property taxes remain unknown for now, but if a hike happens, it won't come from the city of Muscatine's levy.
For the ninth year in a row, the property tax rate for Muscatine will remained unchanged, according to the city’s 2020-21 proposed budget.
City Communications Manager Kevin Jenison said in a news release that during last Thursday’s city council meeting, Interim City Administrator Greg Jenkins and Finance Director Nancy Lueck shared the 2020-21 budget they had prepared for consideration.
One of the most noteworthy things about this budget relates to the property tax rate in Muscatine County, which has been at a rate of $15.67 per $1,000 of taxable property valuation for the past nine years, having dropped 10 cents since 2012. But while the tax rates are staying steady, property values have been steadily increasing over the past few years, according to the data Jenison has received from the county auditor’s assessment.
“We always like to see (values) increasing because it’s good for the property owner and good for the business,” Jenison said. In addition, current property valuations reflect an increase of 0.85% in taxable values. In Muscatine, the property tax rate is currently based on the different funds that the city can access — residential, commercial, industrial, multi-residential, railroads and utilities.
“Each of those has a different percentage based on the rollback or no rollbacks, as defined by the state legislature several years ago.” Jenison added that the 0.85 percentage increase is one of the lowest tax rate’s the city has ever had.
This would mean that at maximum, the city’s general fund would be at $8.10/$1,000 levy rate. When asked how much the city would be able to put into the general fund, Jenison said that they are anticipating around $7.2 million.
The proposed 2020-21 budget will also keep the utility franchise fee at 5% in order to maintain the current level of city services without raising the property tax rate. However, this means that the city will have less flexibility in funding any further revenue reductions in the general fund without increasing property taxes or decreasing service levels.
The general fund itself will still have a positive balance.
“Our anticipated budget general fund balance is 21.9% for 2020, which is pretty healthy and would help us overcome any sort of setbacks we might have,” Jenison said. This is well above the 16.7% that the general fund is required to have.
One concern this proposed budget raises is the possibility of ATE cameras being banned by the legislature. These cameras could bring $500,000 in revenue, though this number is expected to decrease if a new municipal infraction process is used instead of a collection agency. “A lot of the questions we have we don’t have the answers to, because it’s dependent on what the state legislature does.”
There will budget sessions held on Feb. 5, 6, 8, 11, 12 and 15 at Muscatine City Hall, giving council members a chance to hear from each department as well as for department heads to make their case for what they need that year. Jenison doesn’t expect any significant changes to the proposed budget to come out of these sessions, though doesn’t know for sure. However, he does feel confident in the council’s ability to stick close to budget expectations.
Residents may attend these budget discussions and read the presentations made to the council on the finance and records page of the city’s website. But no public comment nor questions are accepted until the public hearings, March 5 and 19.
“Right now, the city council is reviewing the budget, and they may do some things that cause us to change certain numbers in certain departments,” said Jenison, “but our goal is to maintain a balanced budget and do the very best we can to keep that property tax unchanged, at least for the city portion.”
