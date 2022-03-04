Proposed Muscatine storage container rule draws push back

MUSCATINE — Several speakers approached the Muscatine City Council Thursday during its regular meeting to discuss keeping containers in Muscatine neighborhoods.

Resident Wayne Hovell raised concerns about storage containers. He said that there are 80 such containers in Muscatine. He said he did not wish for the city to approve any kind of ordinance that would ban or limit their use.

"There have been containers in places in this town for over 20 years, and I know because I grew up in this town," he said.

Council members last month discussed implementing a new rule restricting the placement of cargo containers in residential areas, and sent an overview of a proposed amendment to city code to the planning and zoning committee for a recommendation. Among the possible changes would be limiting the placement to locations with minimal visual impact on surrounding areas.

Former council member Kelcey Brackett encouraged the council not to discuss a resolution banning such containers in the city, but to work on a code to regulate their appearance.

Resident Richard Hovell said he planned to paint the containers on his property once the weather improved. Hovell said the containers cost him $14,000 and that the city zoning department had signed on their use.

Hovell, along with resident Ron Hendeson, argued city officials have been selective in their enforcement of city code. Hovell, too, warned that if the city ordered owners to get rid of the containers, it would likely lead to legal action.

The council also:

Held a public hearing on the maximum tax levy for 2022/23. The maximum rate is $15.97 per $1,000 of taxable income, a 1.7% increase. With rising property values, total revenue for the city is projected to increase by $275,785. No comments were made. The council approved the new rate, with council member John Jindrich opposed

During the budget discussion, Brackett encouraged the city council not to spend down the general fund surplus, saying he expects challenges to the city with changes in the state tax code

Held a public hearing on the borrowing of $5,715,000 for street, water and sewer improvements, emergency funds, and street lighting and signage. No comments were made.

Held a public hearing to borrow $170,000 for repairs to the Aquatic Center. No comments were made.

Held a public hearing to borrow $625,000 for several projects in municipal facilities. No comments were made.

Approved a settlement with several Muscatine firefighters

Set a budget hearing for March 17

Approved the second reading of an ordinance that would align Muscatine penalties with Iowa code

Approved the final reading of an ordinance that would amend the city’s code of animal regulations. The pit bull ban was not one of the items addressed.

