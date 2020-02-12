Proposed ordinance bans street parking during snow emergency

WILTON -- An updated emergency snow ordinance is on the way to becoming official in Wilton.
The current ordinance prohibits street parking in the downtown area when a snow emergency is declared. The City Council Monday night approved the first reading of an ordinance change that would prohibit parking on all city streets during a snow emergency.
But there were concerns that some residents may have nowhere else to park. Council Member Wayne Budding said not everyone has off street parking. "We're going to work a hardship on some people," he said.
The ordinance change requires three readings to become official, although the council has the option to waive readings. Public comment can be heard during those times. "I would encourage you to go through all three readings," City Administrator Chris Ball told the council.
CITY HALL PROGRESS
Renovation of City Hall is making good progress, Ball reported, even with the need for additional roof and structural repairs. Ball said construction is two weeks ahead of schedule. "Hopefully by the time they get the trusses fixed, we'll have the financing in place to fix the other side," Ball said.
The council set a Feb. 24 public hearing on establishing a tax increment financing (TIF) plan to raise funding. "In order to get the financing for City Hall, we need to TIF it," Ball said. "But we can pay it with debt service. So it gives us a couple options."
SAME TAX RATE, BUT HIGHER TAXES
Just because Wilton's tax levy will stay the same doesn't mean residents won't pay more in property taxes. The proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 calls for essentially the same levy, rounded to $14.21 per thousand dollars taxable valuation. "That's basically the same tax rate it was last year," said Ball. But because property values have increased, Wilton's property tax proceeds are expected to go up by 2.41 percent, bringing in a new step instituted by the Iowa Legislature requiring a maximum budget resolution if proceeds are projected to increase over two percent. The council Monday night approved such a resolution, establishing the $14.21 levy as the highest that can be imposed by the proposed budget.
"After this is passed, we can't exceed that number," said Ball.
"It is what it is," commented Mayor Bob Barrett. "I'm guessing it's the fifth or sixth year in a row it's stayed the same."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved purchase of a new Alexis pumper fire truck for $328,863. Barrett said the Fire Department has the funding. "This will probably take 18 months to two years to get," he said.
- The council approved Pay Application No. 18 of $2,452 to WHR, Inc. of South Amana for the nearly $5.9 million Wastewater Treatment System Improvements Project. "The next payment will be the last one," Ball said. "We only have retainage left."