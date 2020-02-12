Proposed ordinance bans street parking during snow emergency

WILTON -- An updated emergency snow ordinance is on the way to becoming official in Wilton.

The current ordinance prohibits street parking in the downtown area when a snow emergency is declared. The City Council Monday night approved the first reading of an ordinance change that would prohibit parking on all city streets during a snow emergency.

But there were concerns that some residents may have nowhere else to park. Council Member Wayne Budding said not everyone has off street parking. "We're going to work a hardship on some people," he said.

The ordinance change requires three readings to become official, although the council has the option to waive readings. Public comment can be heard during those times. "I would encourage you to go through all three readings," City Administrator Chris Ball told the council.

CITY HALL PROGRESS

Renovation of City Hall is making good progress, Ball reported, even with the need for additional roof and structural repairs. Ball said construction is two weeks ahead of schedule. "Hopefully by the time they get the trusses fixed, we'll have the financing in place to fix the other side," Ball said.

