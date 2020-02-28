Proposed Wapello budget set for March 19 public hearing

WAPELLO — The final steps toward presenting Wapello’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget to the public later this year were approved by the city council during a short special meeting Thursday.

City clerk Mike Delzell reported the council approved a Maximum Tax Dollars from Certain Levies resolution for the budget proposal. According to the resolution, the maximum dollars will not exceed $667,007, which will not represent an increase of greater than 102 percent from the maximum property tax dollars requested for the current year.

In addition to the maximum dollar resolution, the council also approved a second resolution setting a March 19 public hearing on the proposed FY 21 budget. The proposed budget includes total expenditures and transfers out of $2,774,585, with total revenues, transfers in and other sources projected to be $2,949,374.

That would boost the beginning fund balance of $824,878 on July 1, 2020 to $999,667 ending balance on June 30, 2021.

The anticipated tax levy rate for regular property in the city will be slightly over $14.24 per $1,000 taxable valuation, which would compare with this year’s rate of around $13.50 per $1,000.