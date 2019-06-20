MUSCATINE — A discussion about private water wells in the city of Muscatine came down to balancing public health with preserving homeowner's rights.
"Our mineral rights are ours. That is our water underneath there, and we have the right to access that," local licensed Iowa Water Well contractor Mark Latta said at Thursday night's Muscatine City Council meeting. Latta opposed a proposed ordinance that would prohibit new wells from being drilled and used in city limits without permission from approval from the Board of Water, Electric and Communications Trustees.
The ordinance was proposed by Muscatine Power and Water and written with public safety in mind, to prevent cross-contamination from a private well to the city's water supply. The city already has laws against cross-connecting, but council alluded to an individual business that may be a problem. Latta said his first concern is public safety, but the issue comes down to economics. The cost to drill a private well and install a pump system total around $10,000 to $12,000.
"If you can tap into the city water main for that kind of money, that's what should be done," he said, so homeowners wouldn't have to bother with well testing and maintenance. If the costs are greater than that for the homeowner, he said, the option to have a well should be available without approval from a board who may not have the interest of the homeowner in mind. Though Latta said he has a "horse in the race" as a water well contractor with two well drills, he never would've chosen to live in Muscatine if he didn't have the option to have a well on his property.
Councilman Kelcey Brackett agreed. He said he also has a concern for public safety but doesn't want to infringe on property owner rights or have laws on the books that are pointless because an issue is covered in another part of the code.
"I'm concerned we're looking at passing an entire piece of code strictly to deal with one business that is potentially going to impact our water."
Brandy Olson, director of legal and regulatory for the utility, said a gap exists between finding a violation and addressing the violation. The ordinance would provide an enforcement mechanism for the city when a violation is discovered. Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends owners of private wells test the water twice a month. Olson said IDNR doesn't have the resources or ability to enforce well regulation but risks to public health exist.
"I'm not trying to force people to close their existing wells that are compliant, that meet public health requirements," Olson said, "it's to prevent people from doing the things that don't meet public health requirements and that compromise the public."
She said private well owners don't have to disclose they have one and test it, so the public doesn't know. By passing the ordinance, Olson said, the city could act locally.
Brackett said the council should put code into place that addresses "bad actors" only, without restricting homeowners and business owners. He was also concerned with who would fund the manpower for enforcing the code.
"I'm more than happy to work with you on this," Olson said, "the point is there's a gap and as public bodies who are responsible for public health, we need to do something to address it."
The second reading of the ordinance did not pass, in a 4 to 3 vote, but the council is seeking a solution to the issue.
The first reading of the ordinance was discussed and approved 5 to 0 at the June 6 regular council meeting. Councilmen Allen Harvey and Kelcey Brackett were absent. The council requested more information from MPW to be presented at a subsequent meeting.
In other business:
The council also renewed contracts for the city's employee assistance program and the municipal insurance package. Genesis Health System will continue to provide employee assistance services including unlimited counseling services to city employees and their families, five one hour workshops each year and online resources, according to city documents. Employees will pay $3.30 per month for the service, contracted for three years.
In a memo attached to the agenda, the city has received "excellent service from Genesis and this is a heavily used benefit."
Genesis announced last April that Muscatine locations would be closing as a cost-reduction measure. By the end of last July, Genesis Health Group, Muscatine Family Practice and Women's Health clinics were closed. Human Resources Manager Stephanie Romagnoli confirmed Thursday there are local providers available for those employees seeking services.
The insurance coverage the city has with Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP) was renewed. Workers compensation coverage was renewed with Iowa Municipalities Workers Compensation program (IMWCA). The coverage is binding with insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher and Co.
