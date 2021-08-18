"Providing a safe environment for all." Muscatine district releases new Return to Learn plan

MUSCATINE — With classes starting next week in the middle of a COVID-19 surge, the Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) released its full Return to Learn plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

"Our district continues to work very closely with MCPH and MCSD nurses along with following guidelines set forth by the CDC with regards to the best strategies for COVID mitigation,” MCSD Superintendent Clint Christopher said.

Although protocols are still in place because of the pandemic, other precautions from last year will not be implemented. Overall, the 2021-22 school year is expected to be a bit more "normal."

Face masks will not be required for staff or students while in school buildings, however they will be strongly recommended. While on the school bus, all students are required to wear masks, in accordance with the CDC recommendation regarding public transportation.

Vaccinations for students 12 and older, and staff who have not been vaccinated yet, are also strongly recommended, and frequent hand washing and sanitizing will be encouraged for all students regardless of vaccination status. The district has assured that by the time the new school year starts, 75% of staff will be fully vaccinated.