"Providing a safe environment for all." Muscatine district releases new Return to Learn plan

MUSCATINE — With classes starting next week in the middle of a COVID-19 surge, the Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) released its full Return to Learn plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
"Our district continues to work very closely with MCPH and MCSD nurses along with following guidelines set forth by the CDC with regards to the best strategies for COVID mitigation,” MCSD Superintendent Clint Christopher said.
Although protocols are still in place because of the pandemic, other precautions from last year will not be implemented. Overall, the 2021-22 school year is expected to be a bit more "normal."
Face masks will not be required for staff or students while in school buildings, however they will be strongly recommended. While on the school bus, all students are required to wear masks, in accordance with the CDC recommendation regarding public transportation.
Vaccinations for students 12 and older, and staff who have not been vaccinated yet, are also strongly recommended, and frequent hand washing and sanitizing will be encouraged for all students regardless of vaccination status. The district has assured that by the time the new school year starts, 75% of staff will be fully vaccinated.
“Our goal is to provide a safe learning environment for all Muskie students and staff members,” Christopher said, “We must continue to work together as a community to make that happen. Like last year, we also know that things will change and we ask that our community continue to be flexible as we work to provide the best learning experience for all our Muskie students.”
Seventh- and ninth-graders will return on Monday, Aug. 23; all other middle and high school students on Tuesday, Aug. 24; and elementary school students on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Social distancing will be enforced when possible, primarily in the elementary schools with students who are still too young to be vaccinated. Elementary classrooms will make efforts to create a three-foot distance between each student’s desk or seat. Extracurricular activities are expected to return to normal and will not have a limit on how many students can attend.
MCSD buildings will not be open to visitors and volunteers, however access to the front office of each school building will still be allowed.
“At this time, we believe that limiting traffic into our school buildings will help keep students and staff safe — especially at the elementary level since there is not yet a vaccine available for children under the age of 12,” Christopher said.
Facilities, classrooms and school buses will also continue to be frequently cleaned, sanitized and disinfected through the school day. Meals will be free for all students this year, and whenever classes are not held in-person, these meals can be picked up at designated meal pick-up locations.
Families and students interested in an online, virtual learning option will need to sign up for Edgenuity before Sept. 15. While Edgenuity uses its own teaching staff, MCSD counselors will stay connected with virtual learning students to ensure they’re on the right track.
Those who choose virtual learning must commit to it for at least one semester. In-person students who would need to be temporary quarantined will have work sent home with them and will receive assignments through Google Classroom.
According to guidelines set by the Iowa Department of Public Health and Muscatine County Public Health, people who test positive for COVID-19 and show symptoms must self-isolate for 10 days. They cannot return to work or school until symptoms have improved and they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever medication. People with a direct exposure to someone with COVID-19 will need to quarantine, with the length depending on recommendations from MCPH or their family physician.
If a student shows COVID-19 symptoms, they are required to notify the school nurse immediately. Additionally, families of students will be if there is a positive COVID-19 case reported in their classroom. Quarantining will not be necessary unless there are examples of direct exposure.
Although the district will continue keeping track of student and staff absences, there will no longer be an online dashboard that shows these absences.
Any potential building or district-wide closures because of coronavirus cases will follow guidance from IDPH, MCPH and the Iowa Department of Education. The MCSD will also report to the IDPH whenever 10% or more students are absent from illness from one building.