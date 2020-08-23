Providing shelter from the derecho in Muscatine, two people find new friends

“I opened the garage door and motioned her to pull in,” he said. “I didn’t want her car to get hit by a limb or flying debris. He went in the house and introduced ourselves. I told them we were OK because we were in the house and the granddaughter said she wanted to go into the basement — she was just terrified, she couldn’t get out of that car fast enough.”

After being inside the Rinnert house for a few minutes, the power went out. The group sought shelter in the basement. While down there, Rinnert and his son did all they could to keep Fuller’s granddaughter comfortable during the huge storm. He gave her a snack and let her play with the family dog, a shih tzu named ‘Scooter.’

As they visited Fuller and Rinnert learned they had several friends in common. They group stayed in the basement for about 30 minutes.

After the storm blew over, the group moved back to the garage and Rinnert used the pull cord to open the garage door and let Fuller out.

After the storm, Rinnert reported his fence had been damaged and he had lost a few limbs from the trees, and had made two new friends.