Providing shelter from the derecho in Muscatine, two people find new friends

MUSCATINE – While emergencies indicate a bad situation, one of the silver linings is that it shows that people are still willing to help when it is needed. This is what happened when Connie Fuller needed shelter from the Aug. 10 storm.
Fuller and her 6-year-old granddaughter were enjoying the park behind Discovery Barn on Aug. 10. As they were enjoying the day, the storm sirens went off, warning of the approaching storm. Fuller and two other women visiting the park with their children quickly discussed what was going on. Fuller decided to take her granddaughter back to her house.
“As we pulled away it started pouring and the wind came up as we were driving down Houser Street,” Fuller said. “I decided not to go down that tree-lined street to get to my home so we went off to Dawson where I know a couple of people live.”
As the storm got worse, and the rain became a blinding sheet on the windshield, she pulled into a random driveway to wait the storm out.
Mike Rinnert had been working in his garage when the sirens went off. As he was trying to move his truck into his garage to wait out the storm, but was having trouble with the tow attachment, he saw a car pull into his driveway. Feeling it was someone who needed help during the inclement weather, Rinnert motioned the car into his garage out of the weather.
“I opened the garage door and motioned her to pull in,” he said. “I didn’t want her car to get hit by a limb or flying debris. He went in the house and introduced ourselves. I told them we were OK because we were in the house and the granddaughter said she wanted to go into the basement — she was just terrified, she couldn’t get out of that car fast enough.”
After being inside the Rinnert house for a few minutes, the power went out. The group sought shelter in the basement. While down there, Rinnert and his son did all they could to keep Fuller’s granddaughter comfortable during the huge storm. He gave her a snack and let her play with the family dog, a shih tzu named ‘Scooter.’
As they visited Fuller and Rinnert learned they had several friends in common. They group stayed in the basement for about 30 minutes.
After the storm blew over, the group moved back to the garage and Rinnert used the pull cord to open the garage door and let Fuller out.
After the storm, Rinnert reported his fence had been damaged and he had lost a few limbs from the trees, and had made two new friends.
“I really appreciate the fact you took us in and made us comfortable — especially the 6-year-old,” Fuller said to Rinnert. “She hasn’t had a lot of experience with that stuff. She knows at my house we just go to the basement.”
Rinnert said he has three sons and a daughter and knows about getting to the basement during a storm.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!