MUSCATINE — Although they have been offering their services to families throughout the Quad-Cities since 2005, “Safe Families for Children”, an organization that focuses on providing assistance to families without a social support network, has recently decided to extend its services to families in Muscatine.

With 11 local volunteer families now ready to take in children for short-term stays, the team at Safe Families for Children hope to provide the same opportunities for assistance to Muscatine families as they do to families across the Quad Cities, all in the hopes of reducing the number of children who get sent to foster care.

Alissa Burkamper, Intake Coordinator and Family Coach for Safe Families for Children of the Quad Cities and Muscatine, explained that the process of extending the organizations service into the Muscatine community first began six months ago.

“Muscatine is part of the larger Quad Cities chapter which covers eight counties, including Muscatine, and it’s been that way for the past 16 years, but there hasn’t really been much of a presence here in Muscatine,” Burkamper said. “So we just decided why not do this a little more intentionally in Muscatine, because we know that there’s needs here and we know that the community really rallies around those in need in Muscatine.”

In order to prepare for this expansion, the organization began its first stage of growing its volunteer base, taking the time to train and perform a background check on 11 Muscatine families who were willing to join the group’s efforts.

“Since around Christmastime 2022, we’ve really been reaching out to the community,” Burkamper said. “We’ve got our volunteer base established, and we’re just spreading the word and getting ready for referrals to come in. We’re at the point where we’ve had a couple of Muscatine families utilize our services.”

The group’s main focus is on providing families with a safe place for their children to stay during a family crisis or difficulty if they have no other option. Children are able to stay in a volunteer’s home anywhere from part of a day to several weeks at a time, allowing parents to handle whatever crisis or difficulties that they need to without worrying about their children’s wellbeing.

Outside of this, the group is also able to build relationships with the families they help, giving them the tools to work on specific goals that can help better their family’s lives, such as improving their job or housing situation, and providing referrals to other organization that can offer financial assistance and other forms of assistance.

“The great thing is that we are not constrained by county or even state lines, so we are able to help immediate Muscatine families as well as families in the surrounding area,” Burkamper said. “Our focus is really to help families who are going through some sort of hardship and really don’t have positive social support. There’s a lot of people who don’t have a parent or a sibling or close friend available to help them, and that’s where our volunteers come in.”

For families who may need any of Safe Families for Children’s services, they can call 563-949-9803. As for families who are interested in volunteering or becoming a home for children to stay at, they can find out more about the application process by calling Burkamper at 563-223-8125 or emailing her at aburkamper@safefamilies.net.