Public asked to comment on amphitheater design

MUSCATINE — People of Muscatine are asked to give their input during a public information meeting to share conceptual drawings of the Riverfront Amphitheater from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Riverview Center, 110 Harbor Drive, Muscatine. It is an open house with no formal agenda.

According to a press release from the city of Muscatine, this is the first of several meetings to gather community feedback on the drawings of the facility that will be located in Riverside Park. The new amphitheater, called “The Wave,” will be a multipurpose entertainment and recreational venue designed to service both small celebrations and large community events. The facility will serve as a destination for a host of community events, including concerts, outdoor movies, festivals, theatrical performances and community celebrations with a stage built to accommodate up to 60 musicians and lawn seating for up to 4,500 people.

“Once built, the Riverside Park amphitheater will add to our quality of life by helping us grow our music and culture community,” Mayor Brad Bark said.

A healthy community and a vibrant community were two focus areas of the 2021 strategic plan adopted by the Muscatine City Council. The release said the amphitheater project aligned well in these areas.

Maestro Brian Dollinger, music director for the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra and a member of the design committee, is excited about the prospect of performing outdoors.

“There is really nothing like performing outdoors, under the stars,” he said. “Once The Wave is built, Muscatine will truly have a one-of-a-kind amphitheater.

A 1997 Consensus Plan Mississippi Riverfront Study was conducted through a series of stakeholder meetings with entertainment facilities identified as a key goal in developing a strong link between the riverfront and downtown areas. The goal was included in the 2012 City Comprehensive Plan, the 2017 Riverside Park Master Plan and was included by the City Council during its December 2021 goal-setting session.

The City Council solicited proposals for the development of a conceptual design for the amphitheater in early 2021. The contract was awarded to RDG Planning and Design in July 2021 to develop a design for the facility. Following approval of the contract, city staff assembled a committee that met with the consultant over six months to develop the theater design. Completed designs were presented to the City Council during the Jan. 13, 2022, meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2