Public health continues to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations

MUSCATINE – Muscatine County Public Health is continuing to work with doctors and pharmacies in the county to finish the 1A tier of COVID-19 vaccinations with only a limited number of vaccinations available.

At the same time tier 1B is beginning, which includes the inoculations of people over 65 and of people in certain high-risk professions. While Muscatine County has over 20,000 people in this tier, so far the county has only been receiving about 400 doses of the vaccine per week. Mercy, University of Iowa Clinic, Community Health Care, and Unity Point clinics are all working with Public Health to prepare to deliver vaccines to their patients. During a live Facebook stream, public health director Christy Roby Williams discussed how the vaccinations are going.

“Right now we could not do this COVID-19 vaccination and roll-out process – as slow and painful as it is – without the partnerships or our pharmacies and doctor’s offices,” Williams said.

She spent much of the stream answering questions public health has been getting from community members. She also stressed the rollout is being done in accord with mandates set by the Iowa Department of Public Health.