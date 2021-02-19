Public health continues to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations

MUSCATINE – Muscatine County Public Health is continuing to work with doctors and pharmacies in the county to finish the 1A tier of COVID-19 vaccinations with only a limited number of vaccinations available.
At the same time tier 1B is beginning, which includes the inoculations of people over 65 and of people in certain high-risk professions. While Muscatine County has over 20,000 people in this tier, so far the county has only been receiving about 400 doses of the vaccine per week. Mercy, University of Iowa Clinic, Community Health Care, and Unity Point clinics are all working with Public Health to prepare to deliver vaccines to their patients. During a live Facebook stream, public health director Christy Roby Williams discussed how the vaccinations are going.
“Right now we could not do this COVID-19 vaccination and roll-out process – as slow and painful as it is – without the partnerships or our pharmacies and doctor’s offices,” Williams said.
She spent much of the stream answering questions public health has been getting from community members. She also stressed the rollout is being done in accord with mandates set by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
One of the most common questions public health has been getting, Williams said, is who would be giving patients the vaccine? She replied that public health is working directly with doctor’s offices to distribute the vaccine. Specifically, she said, right now it is mostly UnityPoint Clinic doctor’s offices and the rest of the offices are getting set up and prepared.
Select pharmacies also have vaccines. While the department has communicated with all the pharmacies in the county, currently, due to the low number of doses the county is receiving, Wester’s Drug and HyVee Pharmacy are the only pharmacies that have the vaccine.
Williams said that patients 65 and older will be contacted by their doctor’s offices to be scheduled to receive the vaccine once the patient qualifies and the vaccine is available. Pharmacies will share when they are offering the vaccines. She stressed there is only a certain amount of vaccine available and the doctor’s offices can only give a certain amount at a time.
“They have to prioritize based on highest risk and highest need for their patients,” she said.
People in the workforce getting the vaccine will be notified by their companies how to receive the vaccine.
Williams asks people with the ability to help take care of their neighbors as vaccinations continue.
For the most recent update on our COVID-19 vaccine process please visit https://www.muscatinecountyiowa.gov/, Trinity Muscatine Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine | UnityPoint, or public health’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Trinity-Muscatine-Public-Health-221869804495734/.
For COVID-19 administered vaccine dashboards for the state of Iowa please visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/ and click on “vaccine administration” for their current reports. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that these will be updated by the close of business day on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week.